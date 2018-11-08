Walmart Black Friday Ad 2018: 10 Top Deals to Expect

The Walmart Black Friday ad 2018 is out and it includes a look at deals customers can expect on Nov. 21 through Nov. 23.

Here are the top deals that customers can keep an eye out for in the Walmart Black Friday ad 2018.

Hisense 40” Class 1080p TV — This special offer will allow customers to purchase this TV for just $99.

— This special offer will allow customers to purchase this TV for just $99. 1TB PS4 Slim Spider-Man Bundle — Anyone looking for the perfect gamer gift can pick this bundle up for only $199.

— Anyone looking for the perfect gamer gift can pick this bundle up for only $199. Samsung Chromebook 3 — Customers looking for a cheap laptop can pick this one up for $99, which is half its normal price.

— Customers looking for a cheap laptop can pick this one up for $99, which is half its normal price. iPhone XS, XS Max, XR — There’s no discounted price here, but customers will get a $300 Walmart (NYSE: WMT

— There’s no discounted price here, but customers will get a $300 (NYSE: iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X — Just like with the other offer, there is no discount, but buyers will get a $400 gift card.

— Just like with the other offer, there is no discount, but buyers will get a $400 gift card. Galaxy S8, S8+, S9, S9+, Note 9 — Customers buying any of these devices will get a $300 Walmart gift card.

— Customers buying any of these devices will get a $300 Walmart gift card. Movies — There will be loads of cheap movies up for purchase during Black Friday 2018, with prices starting at $1.96.

— There will be loads of cheap movies up for purchase during Black Friday 2018, with prices starting at $1.96. Video Games — There will also be a large variety of video games available for purchase and prices start at $12.

— There will also be a large variety of video games available for purchase and prices start at $12. Ride-Ons — A variety of Ride-Ons for kids will be available for $98 during Black Friday.

— A variety of Ride-Ons for kids will be available for $98 during Black Friday. Arcade Machines — This neat offering nets customers arcade machines of varying old games for $249.

You can follow this link to learn more about the special deals available in the Walmart Black Friday ad 2018.

Walmart obviously isn’t the only retailer out there with Black Friday deals. There are also special deals from Old Navy and Target (NYSE: TGT ) to keep an eye out for during the shopping event.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.