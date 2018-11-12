The Walmart Black Friday hours 2018 have been announced and it looks like you’ll be able to do your holiday shopping as early as Thanksgiving Day this year.

The trend has been in recent years to open the doors of every major retailer earlier and earlier as shoppers want to get even more of a head start on their holiday shopping each year. This move has garnered a lot of criticism from families as Black Friday shopping cuts into family time on Thanksgiving Day, pushing many to move their dinner earlier.

The Walmart Black Friday hours 2018 will technically begin Wednesday, November 21 at 10 p.m., which is the day of Thanksgiving, but this move will only apply to online stores, rather than physical stores. As far as the actual Walmart Black Friday hours 2018, you can check out your local, physical retailer as early as 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day if you’re looking to get some shopping day after you’re stuffed with turkey.

The online deals will begin at 10 p.m. ET, while the sales at the physical Walmart stores will begin taking place at 6 p.m. of your local time zone. These deals will continue throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday for online purchases.

WMT stock fell more than 0.9% on Monday in anticipation of the company’s busy holiday shopping season.