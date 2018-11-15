Walmart Earnings: WMT Stock Dips After Q3 Results

The Walmart earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 wasn’t good news for WMT stock.

Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) reported revenue of $124.84 billion for the third quarter of the fiscal year. This is up from the company’s revenue of $123.12 billion reported in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. However, it was a blow to Walmart stock by coming in below Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $125.55 billion for the period.

Earnings per share reported in the Walmart earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 came in at $1.08. This is better than the company’s earnings per share of $1.00 from the same period of the year prior. It also beat out analysts’ earnings per share estimate of $1.01 for the quarter, but couldn’t keep Walmart stock from falling today.

The Walmart earnings report for the third quarter of the fiscal year also includes net income of $1.71 billion. This is worse off than the $2.10 billion of net income reported in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Operating income reported during the Walmart earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 was $4.99 billion. The retail company’s operating income from the same time last year was $5.21 billion.

Walmart also took time during its most recent earnings report to update its guidance for fiscal 2019. The company is expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $4.75 to $4.85. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $4.79 for the fiscal full year of 2019.

WMT stock was down 1% as of Thursday morning.

