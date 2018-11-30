Wawa Beer? Convenience Store Partners With Brewery for Limited Edition Brew

Wawa beer is a thing now, but don’t expect to find it at your local Wawa gas station or convince store.

Source: Shutterstock

This new Wawa beer is part of a collaboration between the company and 2SP Brewing Co. The special blend goes by Winter Reserve Coffee Stout. It is an oatmeal stout beer that is steeped in the chain’s limited edition Winter Blend coffee.

A special event will be held to promote the new Wawa beer. This event will take place at the chain’s Chadds Ford store, located at 721 Naamans Creek Rd., Chadds Ford, PA 19317. There will be 50 cases of the beer available for purchase.

The event will start at 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2018 and will last until 6:00 p.m. During this time, the Wawa beer will be available to customers on a first come, first serve basis. However, there will be a limit of two four packs of the beer per customer.

Following this special event, the Wawa beer will become available for purchase at several locations in the Philadelphia area. This will have the beers being available for the week of December 10th. There will only be 1,000 cases of the beer made, so it will only be around for as long as that lasts. Origlio Beverage will be handling the Wawa beer during this period.

You can follow this link to learn more about the new Wawa beer and where to buy it.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.