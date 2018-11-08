Wendy’s Frosty Key Tag 2019: $2 Gets You Frosties for a Year

Wendy’s Frosty Key Tag 2019 are now up for grabs.

Anyone looking to pick up a Wendy’s Frosty Key Tag 2019 can do so at their local restaurants. They can also purchase the key tags in bulk directly from the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

What exactly does the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption have to do with Wendy’s Frosty Key Tag 2019. 85% of proceeds from sale of the key tag go toward the charity. This helps support the charity with its goal of helping kids find homes.

If price is a concern when considering purchasing a Wendy’s Frosty Key Tag 2019, don’t worry about it. The little key tags will only cost customers $2 each. That’s not much and the money goes towards charity. The key tags will be available for purchase until Jan. 31, 2019.

If the cheap price isn’t enough, the benefits of the Wendy’s Frosty Key Tag 2019 easily make it worth the price. This key tag will allow customers get a free Jr. Frosty with any order at a Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN ) location during 2019. There’s no limit on purchase price, so customers could just order a small fry and still get the free Frosty.

“We started selling Frosty Key Tags in 2010, but these special tags are just one way we support foster care adoption,” Wendy’s said in a statement. “And while Frosty Key Tag sales raised more than $6 million for the DTFA last year, we’re looking to up the ante and raise $10 million in 2018.”

