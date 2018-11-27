When does Hanukkah begin and when does Hanukkah end?

One of the biggest Jewish holidays of the year is kicking off at the end of the week as it starts on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 2. Also known as the Festival of Lights and the Feast of Dedication, Hanukkah takes place over the course of eight nights and days, which means it will end on Monday, Dec. 10 in 2018.

The festival is celebrated by lighting the candles of a candelabrum with the nine branches of Hanukkah, also known as a menorah or hanukkiah. One branch is often placed either above or below the rest and you use its candle to light the other eight candles.

You light one candle a day until all eight candles are ignited by the final day of the holiday. Some Hanukkah traditions that have been passed down through generations include playing the dreidel and eating latkes, sufganiyot and other oil-based foods. It is also common to eat dairy foods during the holiday period.

The name Hanukkah comes from a Hebrew verb that means “to dedicate.” The day is an important celebration in Jewish culture because the Maccabean Jews regained control of Jerusalem during the holiday period and they rededicated the Temple.

Where will you be celebrating Hanukkah this year? There are plenty of public menorah lightings across the U.S. every year.