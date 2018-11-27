White House Christmas 2018: Melania’s Red Christmas Trees Raise Eyebrows

The White House Christmas decorations for 2018 are up and they include red Christmas trees.

The red Christmas trees are First Lady Melania Trump’s doing. According to her office, the reason for the unique looking trees is that the red represents the “stripes found on the presidential seal signifying valor and bravery.”

The interesting White House Christmas decorations caught the attention of many Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users.

“While the rest of the @WhiteHouse looks amazing, this looks like a scene from the Upside down.”

“Red…trees. Now that’s putting the ‘ACK’ in tacky!”

“No. No. No. I like red as much as the next gal, but those red trees are just creepy….sort of like your relationship with Donald.”

“Wow terrible how many people can hate on here. Don’t like, don’t comment!! The holidays are supposed to be about love respect, and family. To each their own. Merry Christmas to you and your family!! It all looks beautiful!!”

“You are living proof that money or position can not buy class. Or taste.”

While there’s a big hullabaloo about the red Christmas trees, these aren’t the only color of Christmas trees in the White House. The White House Christmas decorations also have many traditional green trees as well. This includes the main White House Christmas Tree that sits in the Blue Room.

You can follow this link to see the all of the White House Christmas decorations for yourself.

