Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > Why Beazer Homes Stock Is Skyrocketing Higher Today

Why Beazer Homes Stock Is Skyrocketing Higher Today

BZH beat Q4 EPS estimates by 83 cents

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2OBHHP3

Beazer Homes stock was soaring on Tuesday following the release of its earnings report for it fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Why Beazer Homes Stock Is Skyrocketing Higher Today
Source: Shutterstock

Beazer Homes’ (NYSE:BZH) earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 includes earnings per share of $1.84. This is better than the company’s earnings per share of $1.03 from its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. It is also a major blessing for Beazer Homes stock by blowing past Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.01 for the period.

Beazer Homes also reported net income of $60.61 billion for fiscal fourth quarter of the year. This is a massive increase over the company’s net income of $33.65 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income reported by Beazer Homes for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 came in at $43.46 million. This is up from the home construction company’s operating income of $37.78 million from its fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year.

Beazer Homes reported revenue of $767.95 million for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year. The company’s revenue from the same time last year was $672.98 million. This was good news for Beazer Homes stock by beating out analysts’ revenue estimate of $747.32 million for the quarter.

It wasn’t just great earnings that was a boon for Beazer Homes stock today. The company also notes that it has completed its 2B-10 plan and has finished off its $250 million debt reduction plan. At the same time, the company says it is starting a $50 million share repurchase plan and is also launching a matching debt reduction plan.

BZH stock was up 29% as of Tuesday afternoon, but is down 57% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/11/why-beazer-homes-stock-is-skyrocketing/.

©2018 InvestorPlace Media, LLC