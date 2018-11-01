Will Verizon Stock Holders Benefit From the 5G Bump?

In Verizon Communications’ (NYSE: VZ ) earnings release earlier this week, CFO Matthew Ellis said he expects to be the first operator ready to offer standard-based mobile 5G “sometime” in 2019. However, the rollout will depend on compatible network equipment becoming available.

To me, it sounds like the company is hedging itself by putting the timing of 5G on the equipment makers. Ellis even used the phrase “really dependent” when referencing the relationship between VZ stock and its vendors. If I had to guess, Verizon will not roll out 5G until later next year.

Regardless of the exact date, there is no hiding the fact that 5G is on its way and will drastically change the lives of everyone who uses technology.

About every 10 years, a new generation of mobile technology is released. We all remember the introductions of 3G and 4G. Prior to them, it was impossible to stream movies or watch live television on the go.

The introduction of 5G will be no less revolutionary, as it will result in speeds 100 times faster than what we are used to today. This will play a huge role in the future of autonomous vehicles, connected cities and the Internet of Things.

VZ Stock and Other Winners of the 5G Revolution

With each new generation of mobile technology comes huge winners in the stock market. We can think back to 3G and the gains in Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ) as an example of that. There are two different ways to play the 5G revolution — through the operators such as VZ stock and through the equipment makers.

Verizon and its peers, including AT&T (NYSE: T ) and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS ), will all benefit from the rollout of 5G. That said, I much prefer the investment potential in the equipment makers that are responsible for building out the network. Verizon’s conference call made it clear just how important these businesses are to the future of 5G.

