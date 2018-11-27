Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has released its most recent list of Xbox Live free games with Gold, which includes four classic titles that owners of both the Xbox One and Xbox 360 will have access to (two games per console).

Source: Microsoft

Here are the Xbox Live free games with Gold that will be available to you for the month of December 2018:

Q.U.B.E. 2 : Xbox One gamers will be able to access this title all month, which is an action-arcade, first-person shooter. Two survivors of an ancient alien landscape must band together to survive and manipulate the structure of this place.

: Xbox One gamers will be able to access this title all month, which is an action-arcade, first-person shooter. Two survivors of an ancient alien landscape must band together to survive and manipulate the structure of this place. Never Alone : From Dec. 16 to Jan. 15, Xbox One gamers will also be able to access the 2014 title Never Alone. The puzzle-platform adventure game that is based on the traditional Iñupiaq tale called “Kunuuksaayuka.”

: From Dec. 16 to Jan. 15, Xbox One gamers will also be able to access the 2014 title Never Alone. The puzzle-platform adventure game that is based on the traditional Iñupiaq tale called “Kunuuksaayuka.” Dragon Age II : From Dec. 1 through the 15, Xbox 360 owners will be able to access the sequel to Dragon Age, which sees you play as Hawke, who is a human mage who arrives to the city of Kirkwall and rises from being a lowly refugee to becoming a legendary champion amidst political and social turmoil.

: From Dec. 1 through the 15, Xbox 360 owners will be able to access the sequel to Dragon Age, which sees you play as Hawke, who is a human mage who arrives to the city of Kirkwall and rises from being a lowly refugee to becoming a legendary champion amidst political and social turmoil. Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction: From Dec. 16 through the end of the month, Xbox 360 gamers can access this action-adventure game, where you play a mercenary attempting to stop an impending nuclear war.

MSFT stock is up about 0.4% on Tuesday.