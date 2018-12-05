The 2020 Chevy Silverado is coming earlier this year and there’s already plenty of buzz surrounding what is slated to be one of the biggest trucks of the year.

Here are eight things that you should know about the new General Motors (NYSE: GM ) truck:

The 2020 Chevy Silverado HD is coming out next year, featuring an improved front end that includes triple-stacked headlights.

It will also have a huge grille that is split in two by a bar that can double as a Chevrolet billboard.

You can improve the vehicle’s airflow with its engine, which will either be an all-new gas-powered V8 that has yet to be revealed or an updated version of the Silverado HD’s Duramax Turbo-Diesel V8 in current vehicles.

The 2020 Chevy Silverado HD will also have an air scoop on the hood.

The company has yet to release full specifications of the vehicle but it did say that the vehicle’s maximum towing and payload ratings will surpass that of current versions of the truck.

The 2020 Chevy Silverado HD’s architecture is similar to the 2019 Silverado 1500, except for the rest of the body having squarer fender bugles.

The “stepside” pickup style has a “Bedstep” in front of the vehicle’s rear wheels in order to improve access to the box when attaching a trailer.

The truck will make its public debut in February before being released during the summer.

GM stock is down about 5% during regular trading hours on Monday, but shares recovered slightly and increased 0.5% after the bell.