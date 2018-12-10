Amazon Go Store: First Non-U.S. Cashierless Store to Open in London

It looks like a new Amazon Go store is heading for London.

Source: Amazon

According to recent reports, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is planning to open the new Amazon Go store in London’s West End. The reports specifically note that the company is considering a location near Oxford Circus.

The source of these reports are anonymous individuals close to the matter. They claim that the online retailer is looking for locations between 3,000 square feet and 5,000 square feet to open its new Amazon Go store in.

Amazon is remaining silent about the matter, but opening a new Amazon Go store outside the U.S. makes sense. The company has already tested these types of stores out in a few U.S. cities. This new location will mark the first time that the retailer has opened an Amazon Go location outside the U.S., reports CNBC.

The Amazon Go store experience isn’t one that customers will find at just any location. These are special grocery stores that let customers make their purchases without ever having to go through a checkout lane.

The unique experience is possible due to the technology in the Amazon Go stores. These stores have cameras in them that monitor customers while they shop. The cameras can track items being put in carts and add them to the person’s digital shopping cart. After the person leaves the store, their Amazon account is charged for the items in their carts.

