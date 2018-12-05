Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) users will now have the ability to watch Amazon Prime Video on Xfinity (NASDAQ: AMZN ), thanks to a partnership between the two companies that is now in effect.

Source: Picture by Mike Mozart, used under creative commons license

The announcement was made back in August, allowing Comcast customers who own an Xfinity X1 set-top box to stream content from Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers of Amazon Prime with the set-top box can watch the company’s original content, as well as other movies and TV shows that are available to stream via the service.

The app was rolled out starting this week for some devices but not all, so be patient as it will eventually reach your Xfinity X1 box as well. This is the first time that Amazon Prime has made its content available on a cable streaming platform.

Users even have the option of adding other premium channels to their devices via Amazon, including Showtime and Starz. They can also get premium channels through Comcast, but there are some premium channels that are offered on a Prime Video membership that they can’t access, including HBO and Cinemax.

CMCSA stock was down about 3.7% during regular trading hours on Wednesday and fell an additional 0.2% after the bell. AMZN shares were sinking close to 5.9% during regular trading hours but managed to recover slightly after hours, gaining close to 0.5%.