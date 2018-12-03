Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles > Gadgets, Smartphones & Tech > Amazon’s Best of Prime 2018 Report: 10 Highlights

Amazon made an 8-minute delivery this year

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Amazon’s Best of Prime 2018 report is out and it gives a look at how subscribers have been using their Prime benefits.

The following is a collection of highlights from Amazon’s Best of Prime 2018 report.

  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) starts off by noting that Amazon Prime benefits spread this year to include Australia.
  • This means that the company is now offering its Prime benefits to customers in 17 countries.
  • Another big highlight from Amazon’s Best of Prime 2018 report is the addition of Whole Foods benefits for customers.
  • Amazon also notes that subscribers really took advantage of Prime Video this year to watch all sorts of videos.
  • This includes Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and Homecoming as the two most binged series on the streaming service.
  • Moving on to Prime Music we have to talk about Justin Timberlake.
  • Justin Timberlake was the most listened to musician on Prime Music and his album Man of the Woods was a favorite among Prime subscribers.
  • It is also worth noting that the most requested song for Alexa to play during 2018 was The Middle by Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey.
  • Prime Reading also shows that subscribers have a taste for mystery, with five of the top 10 read books in 2018 being from that genre.
  • Amazon is also bragging about its fast delivery speeds in the report, which includes an eight-minute delivery in Berkeley, Calif.

You can follow this link to learn more about Amazon’s Best of Prime 2018 report.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

