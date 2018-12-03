Amazon’s Best of Prime 2018 Report: 10 Highlights

Amazon’s Best of Prime 2018 report is out and it gives a look at how subscribers have been using their Prime benefits.
The following is a collection of highlights from Amazon’s Best of Prime 2018 report.
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) starts off by noting that Amazon Prime benefits spread this year to include Australia.
- This means that the company is now offering its Prime benefits to customers in 17 countries.
- Another big highlight from Amazon’s Best of Prime 2018 report is the addition of Whole Foods benefits for customers.
- Amazon also notes that subscribers really took advantage of Prime Video this year to watch all sorts of videos.
- This includes Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and Homecoming as the two most binged series on the streaming service.
- Moving on to Prime Music we have to talk about Justin Timberlake.
- Justin Timberlake was the most listened to musician on Prime Music and his album Man of the Woods was a favorite among Prime subscribers.
- It is also worth noting that the most requested song for Alexa to play during 2018 was The Middle by Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey.
- Prime Reading also shows that subscribers have a taste for mystery, with five of the top 10 read books in 2018 being from that genre.
- Amazon is also bragging about its fast delivery speeds in the report, which includes an eight-minute delivery in Berkeley, Calif.
You can follow this link to learn more about Amazon’s Best of Prime 2018 report.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.