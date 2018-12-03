Amazon’s Best of Prime 2018 Report: 10 Highlights

Amazon’s Best of Prime 2018 report is out and it gives a look at how subscribers have been using their Prime benefits.

The following is a collection of highlights from Amazon’s Best of Prime 2018 report.

Another big highlight from Amazon’s Best of Prime 2018 report is the addition of Whole Foods benefits for customers.

Amazon also notes that subscribers really took advantage of Prime Video this year to watch all sorts of videos.

This includes Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and Homecoming as the two most binged series on the streaming service.

Moving on to Prime Music we have to talk about Justin Timberlake.

Justin Timberlake was the most listened to musician on Prime Music and his album Man of the Woods was a favorite among Prime subscribers.

It is also worth noting that the most requested song for Alexa to play during 2018 was The Middle by Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey.

Prime Reading also shows that subscribers have a taste for mystery, with five of the top 10 read books in 2018 being from that genre.

Amazon is also bragging about its fast delivery speeds in the report, which includes an eight-minute delivery in Berkeley, Calif.

You can follow this link to learn more about Amazon’s Best of Prime 2018 report.

