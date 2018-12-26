Amazon stock (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is surging as the company announced that it brought in record holiday sales in 2018.

The e-commerce juggernaut said that it sold more items and raked in more revenue than it ever has during the busy holiday period, adding that the company’s Prime subscription service had a lot to do with this increase. The Seattle-based online retailer said that it shipped more than a billion items during the holiday season in the U.S. through Prime alone.

Amazon managed to ship more than a billion Prime shipments in 2016 but that was around the world–it is unclear what its global sales looked like in 2018. The company added that tens of millions signed up for either a Prime subscription or a Prime trial this holiday period, which is higher than the 4 million new or trial Prime subscriptions that took place during “one week” in 2017.

The e-commerce company added that its brand-name tech items sold well this year, including its Amazon Echo, Fire and Kindle items, noting that it sold “millions more” Amazon Devices in 2018 compared to 2017. It added that the Echo Dot was its best-selling product across categories.

The company said that the Fire TV Stick 4K streaming devices and the Amazon Echo speaker were the top gadgets from the devices category overall.

AMZN stock is soaring close to 7% on Wednesday thanks to its impressive holiday period.