Wednesday Apple Rumors: HomePod Coming to China & Hong Kong

Leading the Apple rumor mill today is news of when the HomePod will come to China and Hong Kong. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

HomePod China: Apple is planning to bring its HomePod smartspeaker to China and Hong Kong in early 2019, reports AppleInsider. This is an official announcement from the company, not a rumor. The tech company doesn’t say exactly when the device will launch, but early 2019 is a fairly narrow window. AAPL also notes that this launch will include both the white and space gray color options for the device.

iOS 12.1.1 Update: The full version of iOS 12.1.1 is now available for download, BGR notes. This has the update for the mobile operating system leaving its beta state and becoming available for the average user. The update is mostly focused on improving performance and ironing out bugs. However, it does expand and add some new features. This includes more carrier options for dual SIM with eSIM on the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

Sleep Monitor: It looks like AAPL is getting close to releasing a new sleep monitor, reports MacRumors. This information comes from FCC approval for just such a device. The exact details are unknown due to confidentiality agreements, but it does mention that the device is made by Beddit. Beddit is a creator of sleep monitoring and other health devices that was bought by AAPL back in May 2017.

