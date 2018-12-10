Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Job Listings Still Include AirPower

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the AirPower. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

AirPower: Apple’s AirPower may not be dead yet, despite the company remaining silent on the device, reports MacRumors. Even though AAPL basically hasn’t been talking about the AirPower wireless charger since its reveal, the company may still be working on it. This includes some of its job listings still making mention of the device. These aren’t old listings either, but are rather recent ones for positions in the U.S. and New Zealand.

iOS 12.1.2 Beta: The first beta of iOS 12.1.2 is now available for download, 9to5Mac notes. This version of the beta is only available to developers. However, a public beta will likely follow in the coming days. This beta appears to mostly be for bug fixes, rather than introducing new features to the company’s mobile devices. The new beta is available for developers via an over-the-air update.

iPhone Ban: Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ) has won a ban on iPhone devices being sold in China, reports BGR. The ban has to do with alleged cases of patent infringement, but Apple doesn’t seem to care. It says that all iPhone models are still available for sale in the country. It looks like the patent has to do with an older version of iOS. This means the claims don’t apply to iOS 12, which is what all devices come with.

