Monday Apple Rumors: New AirPods Not Coming Out Until 2019

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a release period for new AirPods. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

New AirPods: A recent rumor claims that Apple won’t be releasing new AirPods in 2018, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company will be releasing the new AirPods sometime in early 2019. The rumor says that these AirPods will come with a wireless charging case. It also says that a new model of AirPods will come out in 2020. The source of this rumor is AAPL analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

5G iPhone: It looks like AAPL won’t be releasing a 5G iPhone until 2020, Bloomberg notes. This information comes from insiders that are asking to remain anonymous. If this is true, it means the tech company won’t release a 5G iPhone until a year or more after the technology becomes available. This may make room for rival smartphone makers, such as Samsung, to pull customers away from the tech company with their own 5G devices.

Grammy Nominees: Rumor has it that Apple is going to be announcing some of the 2019 Grammy nominees early, reports AppleInsider. This rumor says that the company will be doing this through its Music service. The rumor doesn’t state what categories the Grammy nominees in the early announcement will cover. What it does say is that these Grammy nominees will be revealed by the company on Friday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.