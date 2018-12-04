Tuesday Apple Rumors: Patent Reveals Possible Features for New AirPods

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a patent for AirPod features. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

AirPods Patent: A new patent from AAPL reveals that it may be looking into ways to make AirPods fit in ears better, reports AppleInsider. This patent shows that the company is considering several different ways to allow the AirPods to fit in ears better. The goal is to allow for direct contact with certain parts of the ear. This would give the earbuds the ability to use biometric sensors, which would give wearers feedback on health information.

Foxconn Factory: It looks like Foxconn is considering opening a new factory in Taiwan, Reuters notes. The company is considering placing a new factory in Taiwan to get around the trade war that is going on between the U.S. and China. Foxconn is a major manufacturer for AAPL and the reports say that this new facility will be for creating iPhone devices for the company.

iPhone Marketing: Apple is allegedly trying to boost iPhone sales with new marketing strategies, reports Bloomberg. According to this report, the company is putting a greater focus on trade-in discounts as a way to get customers to upgrade to its new iPhone devices. One insider says that the company has been moving around marketing staff to try and increase new iPhone sales. This adds to rumors that demand for the devices hasn’t been as high as AAPL was hoping for.

