Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Possibly Acquires Music Startup Platoon

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a possible acquisition. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Music Startup: Rumor has it that Apple has bought music search startup Platoon, reports MacRumors. Platoon is a music startup that has a focus on discovering up-and-coming talent in the industry. The company’s headquarters is in London. The rumor doesn’t say how much AAPL is paying for the startup. Platoon cofounder Denzyl Feigelson, an advisor for AAPL when it comes to music, will reportedly lead the startup.

Beddit: Apple’s new Beddit 3.5 sleep monitor is now available for purchase, 9to5Mac notes. The sleep monitor goes on sale shortly after rumors claimed the company was working on just such a device. This new version acts as a replacement for the Beddit 3.0. Customers can find it on AAPL’s online retail store for $149.95.

Pegatron: A recent rumor claims that Pegatron is considering moving its business to Indonesia, reports AppleInsider. These rumors claim that the company is planning to change locations in order to avoid a tariff war between the U.S. and China. Pegatron is one of the companies that is responsible for assembling iPhone devices for AAPL. The rumor says that this would have assembly of the devices taking place in a factory on Batam Island. This factory would reportedly handle all devices that could be hit in a trade war.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.