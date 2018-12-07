How many of you had prayed to the heavens that you one day receive a bacon vending machine?

If you go to school at Ohio State University, then your prayer has been answered as the academic institution has released a Bacon Vending Machine in order to fuel students with a number of bacon-based snacks. The Ohio Pork Council worked in unison with the university to release the Bacon Vending Machine, which has been operating since this past Tuesday.

The idea is to give students and professors who are on campus a boost during finals season, meaning that these bacon snacks will be available from no through Dec. 13. “The Bacon Vending Machine is a unique and fun way for the Ohio Pork Council to support Ohio State students and promote the pork industry at the same time,” Dave Shoup, the president-elect of the Ohio Pork Council, said in a statement.

Unfortunately, there are no vegetarian alternatives to the Bacon Vending Machine at the moment (or even any turkey bacon), but the idea is still an exciting one that will likely inspire a lot of students to meet up close to the machine. It is also likely that the snacks will run out quickly, so unless there’s someone replenishing the machine every 10 minutes, you’ll have to hurry to get your bacon.