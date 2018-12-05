Cheesecake Factory Deal: How to Get Your Free Cheesecake Today

A new Cheesecake Factory deal will net customers some free cheesecake for just a little bit of their time.

The current deal from the Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE ) allows customers to order one free slice of cheesecake when using DoorDash. All customers have to do is include the promo code “FREESLICE” with the checkout of their order.

That’s a pretty sweet deal, but it gets better. The Cheesecake Factory also notes that DoorDash isn’t charging customers for orders via it from Dec. 5, through Dec. 11. That means customers won’t even have to pay for delivery when ordering their free slice of cheesecake.

While this is a great Cheesecake Factory deal, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. First off is that this deal is only available today. It also is only up for the first 40,000 orders made using the FREESLICE promo code. That’s means customers will need to be quick with their orders if they want to get a free slice of cheesecake.

So why exactly is there such a great Cheesecake Factory deal for customers today? Well, that’s because the restaurant chain is celebrating its 40th anniversary today. Companies typically offer special deals and promotions like this to celebrate these types of events, and I personally can’t think of a better way than free food, especially cheesecake, to celebrate with.

You can learn more about the special Cheesecake Factory deal at this link.

