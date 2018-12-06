Docusign earnings (NASDAQ: DOCU ) came in well ahead of what analysts were calling for, sending DOCU stock surging late in the day as the company’s quarterly results were stronger than what analysts projected on Thursday in the Wall Street consensus estimate.

Source: Shutterstock

The San Francisco-based online signature provider company posted a loss of $52.8 million during its third quarter of its fiscal 2018, which amounted to a loss of 31 cents per share. When adjusted for one-time gains and costs, the company’s earnings were just below a penny per share.

The Wall Street consensus estimate was calling for a loss of 2 cents per share, according to the average estimate of six analysts who were surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Docusign added that the company raked in revenue of $178.4 million for the period, which was also better than the $174.4 million that five analysts who were surveyed by Zacks were calling for.

For the company’s fourth quarter of its fiscal 2018, it said it projects revenue in the range of $192 million to $194 million. Docusign also calls for full-year revenue in the range of $693 million to $695 million.

DOCU stock is gaining about 0.2% after the bell following the company’s quarterly earnings report, which was stronger than what analysts were calling for in their consensus estimate. Docusign stock had been gaining about 0.7% during regular trading hours on Thursday as the company geared up to report for its latest quarter.