A dog food recall has been issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as certain brands of dog food may contain toxic levels of vitamin D.

The agency has recalled at least eight brands of dry dog foods due to the fact that the food may have too much vitamin D, potentially causing a number of health issues on dogs. The FDA asked dog owners to stop using any and all of the recalled dog food brands.

The move comes as the FDA said that it received complaints from vets, which was followed by testing that discovered that the samples of dog food may have contained potentially toxic amounts of vitamin D> The agency said that the only pet products included in the recall are food items made for dogs.

The brands that were included in the recall include ANF, Inc.; ELM Pet Foods, Inc.; Ahold Delhaize; Lidl (Orlando brand); Nutrisca; Natural Life Pet Products; Sunshine Mills, Inc. and Kroger. Too much vitamin D can lead to vomiting, appetite loss, increased urination, weight loss and excessive drooling.

Too much vitamin can also lead to kidney failure and death. You can report any illnesses related to the food through the FDA’s Safety Reporting Portal or by calling FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators.

Earlier this year, four companies issued recalls of pet food over fears of salmonella.