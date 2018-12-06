Thursday Apple Rumors: ECG Comes to Apple Watch in watchOS 5.1.2

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new Watch update. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Source: Apple

watchOS 5.1.2: Apple is now allowing for ECG use with the Watch Series 4, reports MacRumors. This new feature comes with the watchOS 5.1.2 update, which came out today. This allows the device to monitor the heart and keep an eye out for heart conditions. Leaks in the week leading up to the feature’s release claimed it would be coming soon and today’s news shows they were right. There are also some other new features in the update for users to keep an eye out for.

AR Patent: A new patent shows how AAPL may use AR in the future to help ride-sharing customers, AppleInsider notes. This patent describes a system that would use AR to help ride-hailing users find their cars. This would allow the person to hold their smartphone up in front of cars, and it will use AR to show them which car is their ride. The system could also potentially be used by the driver to find their passengers.

Edge Browser: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) is planning to bring its Edge web browser to Macs, reports 9to5Mac. The company says that it will be bringing Edge over to Mac devices once it finishes rebuilding it. The current version of Edge is based on Internet Explorer. However, a new version is in the works that is based on Chromium. This is the same base that Google uses for its Chrome web browser.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.