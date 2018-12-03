There a lot of Fortnite Season 7 news, teasers and rumors going around as gamers prepare for the next season of the battle royale game.

Source: Epic

Let’s start off with the hard facts first. We know, thanks to the game’s official Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) account, that the biggest Fortnite Season 7 news is the launch date. The company confirms that Season 7 will become available to players on Dec. 6, 2018.

This bit of Fortnite Season 7 news news was revealed in a Tweet that includes a teaser image for the season. To go along with this teaser image is text stating “A bitter ice spreads… 3 days to Season 7.” This Tweet was shared on Monday morning.

The next morsel of Fortnite Season 7 news worth talking about is the image that actually accompanies this Tweet. It shows what appears to be the silhouette of an icy figure. That doesn’t tell us much, but this could be a new skin.

Now we move away from Fortnite Season 7 news and get more into the realm of rumors and speculation. All of the current teasers and news seem to suggest that players can expect some wintry changes to the map when Season 7 rolls around. This may mean some areas will be covered in snow. It’s also likely that there will be special events for Christmas and other holidays.

The last Fortnite Season 7 news worth talking about is a potential reveal date for more information. Rumors are claiming that developer Epic Games will be announcing some big news about the game at the Game Awards on Dec. 5. This doesn’t mean the news is related to Season 7, but it most likely is.

