Gender Neutral Santa? St. Nick’s Gender Sparks Debate

Ever considered the idea of a gender neutral Santa? No? Then your’re in the majority.

A recent survey from logo design company Graphic Springs asked participants if they think a modern take on Santa Clause should be a woman or gender neutral. The survey found that 11% were in favor of Santa being changed to a woman and 17% voted for a gender neutral Santa.

It’s worth noting that this survey was of 400 people. It also includes individuals from the U.S. and the U.K. While there is a crowd out there pushing for Santa to change, the survey shows that 72% of people are still in favor of him remaining a man.

Here are reactions to the gender neutral Santa survey results from Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users.

“Some survey takers need to get a life! I could careless about all this Christmas stuff, but reinventing everything to be gender neutral is simply crazy. If you want Santa to be a women, make your own Santa. People can do what they want in their home, leave me out.”

“Alternative headline: 75% of people don’t think Santa should be female or gender neutral. Because it’s stupid.”

“People are supposedly like ‘Santa should be gender neutral.’ I’m here like, ‘I didn’t know we gave genders to things that don’t exist.'”

“Just read something about making Santa female or gender neutral and I’m officially convinced we’re living in a South Park episode.”

“F*cking snowflakes are getting out of hand!! Saying #Santa should be female or gender neutral WTAF!! 🎅🏼 “

