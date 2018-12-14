Gender Neutral Santa? St. Nick’s Gender Sparks Debate

Ever considered the idea of a gender neutral Santa? No? Then your’re in the majority.
A recent survey from logo design company Graphic Springs asked participants if they think a modern take on Santa Clause should be a woman or gender neutral. The survey found that 11% were in favor of Santa being changed to a woman and 17% voted for a gender neutral Santa.
It’s worth noting that this survey was of 400 people. It also includes individuals from the U.S. and the U.K. While there is a crowd out there pushing for Santa to change, the survey shows that 72% of people are still in favor of him remaining a man.
Here are reactions to the gender neutral Santa survey results from Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) users.
- “Some survey takers need to get a life! I could careless about all this Christmas stuff, but reinventing everything to be gender neutral is simply crazy. If you want Santa to be a women, make your own Santa. People can do what they want in their home, leave me out.”
- “Alternative headline: 75% of people don’t think Santa should be female or gender neutral. Because it’s stupid.”
- “People are supposedly like ‘Santa should be gender neutral.’ I’m here like, ‘I didn’t know we gave genders to things that don’t exist.'”
- “Just read something about making Santa female or gender neutral and I’m officially convinced we’re living in a South Park episode.”
- “F*cking snowflakes are getting out of hand!! Saying #Santa should be female or gender neutral WTAF!! 🎅🏼 “
