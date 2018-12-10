How to Get Your Panera Bread Free Bagels in December

Customers looking to get their hands on Panera Bread free bagels can do so with a special offer from the restaurant chain.

This new offer gets customers Panera Bread free bagels when they sign up for its MyPanera Rewards program. It also isn’t just a couple of free bagels that the customer will get, but rather multiples until the end of the year.

The special deal for Panera Bread free bagels gets anyone that signs up for MyPanera Rewards free bagels until the end of December. There’s a limit of one free bagel per day for each customer. It is also worth noting that this reward is only available for new customers signing up for the reward program.

While the Panera Bread free bagel rewards are nice, there are a couple of things to mention. First off is that the free bagel offer does not include any type of spread. That means customers can’t get cream cheese or anything else on the bagel.

It is also worth noting that this offer is only for customers living in the U.S. Plus, it will require the customer to actually make the order in the store. They can’t use online ordering for this offer. The customer also can’t use a kiosk at the chain to complete their free bagel order, either.

While this does seem like a lot of restrictions, especially that no cream cheese one, it is still free bagels for the rest of the year.

