The Golden Globes 2019 nomination list has been announced.
Here’s the full list:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- “Black Panther”
- “BlacKkKlansman”
- “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- “If Beale Street Could Talk”
- “A Star Is Born”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Glenn Close (“The Wife”)
- Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”)
- Nicole Kidman (“Destroyer”)
- Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)
- Rosamund Pike (“A Private War”)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)
- Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”)
- Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased”)
- Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”)
- John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”)
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- “Crazy Rich Asians”
- “The Favourite”
- “Green Book”
- “Mary Poppins Returns”
- “Vice”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”)
- Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”)
- Charlize Theron (“Tully”)
- Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Christian Bale (“Vice”)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”)
- Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”)
- Robert Redford (“The Old Man & the Gun”)
- John C. Reilly (“Stan & Ollie”)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Amy Adams (“Vice”)
- Claire Foy (“First Man”)
- Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)
- Emma Stone (“The Favourite”)
- Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”)
- Timothee Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”)
- Adam Driver (“BlacKkKlansman”)
- Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)
- Sam Rockwell (“Vice”)
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- “Incredibles 2”
- “Isle of Dogs”
- “Mirai”
- “Ralph Breaks the Internet”
- “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- “Capernaum”
- “Girl”
- “Never Look Away”
- “Roma”
- “Shoplifters”
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)
- Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)
- Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”)
- Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”)
- Adam McKay (“Vice”)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)
- Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)
- Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)
- Adam McKay (“Vice”)
- Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (“Green Book”)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Marco Beltrami (“A Quiet Place”)
- Alexandre Desplat (“Isle of Dogs”)
- Ludwig Göransson (“Black Panther”)
- Justin Hurwitz (“First Man”)
- Marc Shaiman (“Mary Poppins Returns”)
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- “All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)
- “Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin’”)
- “Requiem For a Private War” (“A Private War”)
- “Revelation’ (“Boy Erased”)
- “Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”)
Best Television Series – Drama
- “The Americans”
- “Bodyguard”
- “Homecoming”
- “Killing Eve”
- “Pose”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”)
- Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)
- Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”)
- Keri Russell (“The Americans”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
- Stephan James (“Homecoming”)
- Richard Madden (“Bodyguard”)
- Billy Porter (“Pose”)
- Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- “Barry” (HBO)
- “The Good Place” (NBC)
- “Kidding” (Showtime)
- “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”)
- Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”)
- Alison Brie (“Glow”)
- Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen (“Who Is America?”)
- Jim Carrey (“Kidding”)
- Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
- Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
- Bill Hader (“Barry”)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- “The Alienist” (TNT)
- “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)
- “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)
- “Sharp Objects” (HBO)
- “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)
- Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)
- Connie Britton (“Dirty John”)
- Laura Dern (“The Tale”)
- Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)
- Daniel Bruhl (“The Alienist”)
- Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)
- Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)
- Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)
- Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)
- Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)
- Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
- Edgar Ramirez (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)
- Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”)
- Henry Winkler (“Barry”)