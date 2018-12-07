Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > Golden Globes: The 2019 Nominations List

Golden Globes: The 2019 Nominations List

'A Star Is Born' is poised to win big next year

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

The Golden Globes 2019 nomination list has been announced.

Golden Globes
Here’s the full list:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

  • “Black Panther”
  • “BlacKkKlansman”
  • “Bohemian Rhapsody”
  • “If Beale Street Could Talk”
  • “A Star Is Born”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

  • Glenn Close (“The Wife”)
  • Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”)
  • Nicole Kidman (“Destroyer”)
  • Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)
  • Rosamund Pike (“A Private War”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

  • Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)
  • Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”)
  • Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased”)
  • Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”)
  • John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • “Crazy Rich Asians”
  • “The Favourite”
  • “Green Book”
  • “Mary Poppins Returns”
  • “Vice”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”)
  • Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”)
  • Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”)
  • Charlize Theron (“Tully”)
  • Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Christian Bale (“Vice”)
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”)
  • Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”)
  • Robert Redford (“The Old Man & the Gun”)
  • John C. Reilly (“Stan & Ollie”)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

  • Amy Adams (“Vice”)
  • Claire Foy (“First Man”)
  • Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)
  • Emma Stone (“The Favourite”)
  • Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

  • Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”)
  • Timothee Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”)
  • Adam Driver (“BlacKkKlansman”)
  • Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)
  • Sam Rockwell (“Vice”)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

  • “Incredibles 2”
  • “Isle of Dogs”
  • “Mirai”
  • “Ralph Breaks the Internet”
  • “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

  • “Capernaum”
  • “Girl”
  • “Never Look Away”
  • “Roma”
  • “Shoplifters”

Best Director – Motion Picture

  • Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)
  • Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)
  • Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”)
  • Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”)
  • Adam McKay (“Vice”)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

  • Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)
  • Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)
  • Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)
  • Adam McKay (“Vice”)
  • Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (“Green Book”)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

  • Marco Beltrami (“A Quiet Place”)
  • Alexandre Desplat (“Isle of Dogs”)
  • Ludwig Göransson (“Black Panther”)
  • Justin Hurwitz (“First Man”)
  • Marc Shaiman (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

  • “All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)
  • “Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin’”)
  • “Requiem For a Private War” (“A Private War”)
  • “Revelation’ (“Boy Erased”)
  • “Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”)

Best Television Series – Drama

  • “The Americans”
  • “Bodyguard”
  • “Homecoming”
  • “Killing Eve”
  • “Pose”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

  • Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”)
  • Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
  • Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)
  • Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”)
  • Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

  • Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
  • Stephan James (“Homecoming”)
  • Richard Madden (“Bodyguard”)
  • Billy Porter (“Pose”)
  • Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • “Barry” (HBO)
  • “The Good Place” (NBC)
  • “Kidding” (Showtime)
  • “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”)
  • Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”)
  • Alison Brie (“Glow”)
  • Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
  • Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (“Who Is America?”)
  • Jim Carrey (“Kidding”)
  • Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
  • Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
  • Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • “The Alienist” (TNT)
  • “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)
  • “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)
  • “Sharp Objects” (HBO)
  • “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)
  • Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)
  • Connie Britton (“Dirty John”)
  • Laura Dern (“The Tale”)
  • Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)
  • Daniel Bruhl (“The Alienist”)
  • Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)
  • Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)
  • Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
  • Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)
  • Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)
  • Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)
  • Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)
  • Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
  • Edgar Ramirez (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)
  • Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”)
  • Henry Winkler (“Barry”)
