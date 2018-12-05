Google Contract Workers Write Open Letter: What They Want

Google contract workers aren’t happy with the current way they are treated by the tech company.

The complaints from the Google contract workers comes from an open letter released on Medium. It is unknown how many of these workers were responsible for the creation of the letter, or how many are backing it. However, there have been walkouts at the Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) subsidiary that included 20,000 full-time and contract employees.

The open letter from the Google contract workers outlines the demand that the group is seeking from the company. Among these is a call for better wages. The letter says that these employees aren’t earning a living wage and need to be better compensated.

Also part of the letter from the Google contract workers is a call for better benefits that match those for full-time employees. This includes “high-quality healthcare, paid vacations, paid sick days, holiday pay, family leave, and bonuses.”

The open letter from Google contract workers also says there needs to be a clear and consistent conversion method to full-time employment. It is also saying that employees all need to wear the same badge color. As it it now, full-time employees have a different badge color than contract workers.

The final big push in the open letter from Google contract workers is for access to the same information that full-time employees get. This includes security updates, access to town hall discussions and access to the internal Google Groups forums.

