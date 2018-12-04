A ground beef recall has been expanded to include an additional five million pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with salmonella.

The Tuesday move is an expansion of the October recall of ground beef that will include the aforementioned additional five million pounds as part of the ground beef recall, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The move will bring the total to more than 12 million pounds.

The ground beef recall includes products that were supplied from JBS Tolleson, which hails out of Tolleson, Ariz. The total amount included by the recall is no 12,093,271, according to the USDA as the beef recall has been linked with about 246 people getting sick in 26 states.

The beef was shipped all around the U.S. and people are being asked to check their freezers to make sure they don’t have the recalled meat. The USDA said that there are hundreds of products on the list the list and the meat was packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7 with an establishment number “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Salmonella symptoms usually begin showing about 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria, leading to diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. The illness often lasts 4 to 7 days and most people are able to recover without treatment, although some people may need to be hospitalized if they get sicker than usual.