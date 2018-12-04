Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings (NYSE: HPE ) sent HPE stock down more than 3% after the bell on Tuesday even though the company’s latest quarterly results were stronger than what analysts were calling for in the Wall Street consensus estimate.

Here’s what the company had to say for its fiscal fourth-quarter results of its 2018:

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company said that for the period, it brought in a loss of $757 million, which is weaker than the profit it brought in during the year-ago quarter. This amounted to a loss of 52 cents per share for the quarter.

On an adjusted basis when considering one-time gains and costs, Hewlett Packard Enterprise brought in earnings of 45 cents per share. The figure was stronger than the 43 cents per share that seven analysts who were surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were calling for.

The company added that its revenue for its fourth quarter of the fiscal year tallied up to $7.95 billion, ahead of the $7.85 billion that five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected.

For the fiscal year, Hewlett Packard Enterprise brought in a profit of $1.91 billion, or $1.23 per share. Revenue came in at $30.85 billion.

For the fiscal year, the company sees its earnings as being in the range of 33 to 37 cents per share. Its fiscal 2019 earnings are slated to be between $1.51 and $1.61 per share.

HPE stock is down about 3.5% after the bell despite the news of the company’s quarterly earnings topping what analysts were calling for. HPE shares had been sliding about 2.9% during regular trading hours in anticipation of the company reporting for its latest period.