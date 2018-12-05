Hulu pause ads are coming to your screen in 2019 whether you like it or not.

The online video streaming service is changing the way it displays ads by finding a new way to generate advertising revenue. The company said that it is considering adding a new type of ad that would run when you pause a video from a TV show or movie on its service.

“As binge-viewing happens more and more, it’s natural they are going to want to pause,” Jeremy Helfand, Hulu’s vice president and head of advertising, told Variety in an interview He added that the Hulu pause ads are coming sometime next year, offering “a natural break in the storytelling experience.”

AT&T (NYSE: T ) plans on making a similar move in 2019 through its advertising and analytics division, Xandr Media. “We know you’re going to capture 100 percent viewability when they pause and unpause,” he said. “There’s a lot of value in that experience.”

It is unclear how such a concept will affect Hulu’s subscription numbers as the online streaming site has been making strides in recent years, adding more high-quality shows from premium TV channels, as well as more reality TV shows as it seeks to cast a wider net.

Nevertheless, Hulu pause ads may push some users away from the service and towards one without it.