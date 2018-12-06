An infant ibuprofen recall was issued as there are concerns regarding the dosage listed on the bottle compared to how much ibuprofen is actually on each pill.

There are three lots of Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID) 50 mg per 1.25 mL, which are sold in 0.5 oz. bottles, that were mentioned in the recall. These can be found at Wal-Mart, CVS Pharmacy and Family Dollar Services and they may reportedly have higher concentrations of ibuprofen than what’s printed on the label.

Parents should act swiftly to return or throw out the product as there is a possibility that infants who take the drug could be more susceptible to permanent kidney injury caused by a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, also known as an NSAID.

The medication could also cause babies to experience other symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain or diarrhea. Other possible adverse effects include tinnitus, headache and gastrointestinal bleeding.

Here are the three products included in the recall: