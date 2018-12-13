KFC Fire Logs Are a Thing, and They Smell Like Fried Chicken!

KFC fire logs are a thing now and they allow customers to smell the chain’s fried chicken from the comfort of their homes.

Source: Shutterstock

This is definitely one of the stranger things that has come from the chicken chain over the years. The KFC fire logs are made to replicate the scent of the company’s Secret Recipe it uses on its fried chicken.

KFC says that the idea behind the weird fire logs is that they will fill the owner’s home with the scent of its chicken, which can induce strong memories. It suggests using them when guests are over to give them a way to better remember the occasion. The chain also, of course, recommends eating a bucket of its chicken while the log is burning.

Here are some reactions to the KFC fire logs from Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users.

“Are you kidding? My home can smell like KFC chicken?”

“Want to have a beautiful Christmas morning by the fire? I found the perfect log for the holidays. #MerryChristmas”

“Fuck Candles, Get Yourself An 11 Herb & Spices Fire Log From KFC”

“The #KFC log comes with warnings: ‘Don’t put face directly into fire to attempt to smell fried chicken’ and ‘May attract bears or neighbors who are hungry'”.

“Who wouldn’t want a fried chicken-scented firewood log? “

Customers that want to pick up the KFC fire logs can grab them at this website. The KFC fire logs will set customers back $18.99 each.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.