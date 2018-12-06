Kroger Earnings: 12 Things to Know About KR Stock’s Q3

The Kroger earnings report for the third quarter of 2018 is out now.
Here are a few things to know about the most recent earnings report from Kroger (NYSE:KR).
- Earnings per share reported by Kroger during the quarter came in at 48 cents.
- This is better than the company’s earnings per share of 44 cents from the same time last year.
- It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 43 cents for the period.
- Revenue reported during the most recent Kroger earnings report was $27.67 billion.
- This is a drop from the company’s revenue of $27.75 billion reported in the third quarter of 2017.
- It also came in below analysts’ revenue estimate of $27.71 billion for the quarter.
- Net income reported in the Kroger earnings report was $317 million.
- The retail company’s net income from the same period of the year prior was $397 million.
- The Kroger earnings report for the third quarter of the year also includes operating profit of $647 million.
- Operating profit reported by the company in the third quarter of the previous year was $747 million.
- Kroger also took time during its most recent earnings report to reaffirm its earnings per share outlook range of $2.00 to $2.15.
- Wall Street is looking for Kroger to report earnings per share of $2.12 for the year.
You can follow this link to see the full Kroger earnings report for the third quarter of 2018.
KR stock was up 1% as of Thursday afternoon.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.