Kroger Earnings: 12 Things to Know About KR Stock’s Q3

The Kroger earnings report for the third quarter of 2018 is out now.

Here are a few things to know about the most recent earnings report from Kroger (NYSE: KR ).

Earnings per share reported by Kroger during the quarter came in at 48 cents.

This is better than the company’s earnings per share of 44 cents from the same time last year.

It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 43 cents for the period.

Revenue reported during the most recent Kroger earnings report was $27.67 billion.

This is a drop from the company’s revenue of $27.75 billion reported in the third quarter of 2017.

It also came in below analysts’ revenue estimate of $27.71 billion for the quarter.

Net income reported in the Kroger earnings report was $317 million.

The retail company’s net income from the same period of the year prior was $397 million.

The Kroger earnings report for the third quarter of the year also includes operating profit of $647 million.

Operating profit reported by the company in the third quarter of the previous year was $747 million.

Kroger also took time during its most recent earnings report to reaffirm its earnings per share outlook range of $2.00 to $2.15.

Wall Street is looking for Kroger to report earnings per share of $2.12 for the year.

You can follow this link to see the full Kroger earnings report for the third quarter of 2018.

KR stock was up 1% as of Thursday afternoon.

