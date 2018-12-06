Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > Kroger Earnings: 12 Things to Know About KR Stock’s Q3

Kroger Earnings: 12 Things to Know About KR Stock’s Q3

KR beat EPS estimates by 5 cents

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

The Kroger earnings report for the third quarter of 2018 is out now.

Here are a few things to know about the most recent earnings report from Kroger (NYSE:KR).

  • Earnings per share reported by Kroger during the quarter came in at 48 cents.
  • This is better than the company’s earnings per share of 44 cents from the same time last year.
  • It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 43 cents for the period.
  • Revenue reported during the most recent Kroger earnings report was $27.67 billion.
  • This is a drop from the company’s revenue of $27.75 billion reported in the third quarter of 2017.
  • It also came in below analysts’ revenue estimate of $27.71 billion for the quarter.
  • Net income reported in the Kroger earnings report was $317 million.
  • The retail company’s net income from the same period of the year prior was $397 million.
  • The Kroger earnings report for the third quarter of the year also includes operating profit of $647 million.
  • Operating profit reported by the company in the third quarter of the previous year was $747 million.
  • Kroger also took time during its most recent earnings report to reaffirm its earnings per share outlook range of $2.00 to $2.15.
  • Wall Street is looking for Kroger to report earnings per share of $2.12 for the year.

You can follow this link to see the full Kroger earnings report for the third quarter of 2018.

KR stock was up 1% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

