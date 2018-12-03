LA Auto Show 2018: 5 Hottest Cars to Watch

The LA Autoshow 2018 is underway and InvestorPlace is looking at some of the hottest cars from the event.

The following is a list of the hottest cars to keep an eye on at the LA Auto Show 2018.

BMW 8 Series Convertible — The list for this year’s LA Auto Show 2018 starts off with a return to a classic for BMW. The company hasn’t sold a new model of its MBW 8 Series in 20 years. Now it is reviving the car with a convertible option with a top speed of 155 mph.

Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro — The next car on this list is the newest version of a street legal race car from Mercedes. It includes improvements in stability and handling over its predecessors. It also keeps a low weight with several carbon fiber components.

Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition — A Volkswagen Beetle may not typically sound like one of the hottest cars of the LA Auto Show 2018, but this year is a special case. The company has announced that the 2019 model year will be the last year of the Beetle. It deserves a spot on this list if only for a proper send off.

Jeep Gladiator — Another strange, but noteworthy mention this year is the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. This will mark the first time in almost 25 years that Jeep has made a production pickup truck for purchase. The Gladiator is similar in appearance to a Wrangler, but is sporting a five-foot bed.

Porsche 911 — The eighth generation of the Porsche 911 rounds out our list of cars shown off at the LA Autoshow 2018. It appears mostly similar to previous models, but does have some minor changes. It also includes improvements to features an functions over past versions of the Porsche 911.

You can follow these links to see more of the hottest cars that are being shown off during the LA Auto Show 2018.

