As the Les Moonves scandal continues to unfold, more women are coming forward to accuse the disgraced former CBS CEO of sexually assaulting them either by getting physical towards them without their permission or by using his position of power to make them perform sexual acts on him in exchange for continued employment.

The latest reported instance of Moonves performing in nonconsensual sexual activity was from June Seley Kimmel, who said the former CBS CEO stuck his tongue down her throat in a meeting. She said she made an incredible presentation pitching a movie, perhaps her greatest ever, and Moonves proceeded to give her a hug in which he put his tongue down her throat.

“It was revolting. He didn’t even kiss me! Just the tongue down the throat,” she said. Kimmel originally made the accusation back in December 2017 through a tweet but her accusation was not picked up as a story by major news outlets.

Kimmel said she recovered quickly and did not storm out of the meeting, but was very uncomfortable after meeting. Moonves later asked her and suggested that the two meet in her office to discuss the project further, but she did not feel comfortable meeting with him again.

“If there weren’t pictures of your beautiful wife all over your office … and I’m very vulnerable … and I can’t,” she told him. “I hope you’re still going to do the movie.”

There are at least four other former employees who performed oral sex on Moonves, allegedly in exchange for retaining their jobs with the company.