Lululemon Loyalty Program: 9 Things for Customers to Know

There’s a new bit of news concerning the Lululemon loyalty program.

Here are a few things to know about the plans for Lululemon’s (NASDAQ: LULU ) loyalty program.

The program was being tested for customers in the Edmonton area.

Testing of the Lululemon loyalty program was a success and the company is looking to bring it to more areas.

The program allows customers to sign up for a yearly subscription that costs $128.

It is possible that the price of this subscription may increase in the future.

The subscription nets customers a pair of pants or shorts.

It also gives them access to curated events and workout classes throughout the year.

The icing on top of the cake is that it also gives customers free shipping on orders from the athletic wear retailer.

The idea behind the new loyalty program is that it will give customers incentive to continue shopping with it.

This is a push from more physical retailers as they look to better compete with their e-commerce rivals.

“Guests are seeing value in this curation of services and content beyond just our product and in buying into the program and driving value through the loyalty,” Calvin McDonald, CEO of Lululemon, said in a statement obtained by Seeking Alpha.

LULU stock was down 8% as of noon Friday, but is up 64% year-to-date.

