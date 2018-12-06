Lyft IPO: 9 Things for Investors to Know

A Lyft IPO is in the works with the company filing a confidential submissions draft registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Here are are few things for investors to know about the Lyft IPO.

Unfortunately, the biggest things to know about the Lyft IPO, at the moment, is that there isn’t much to know.

Being that the submission to the SEC was confidential, we still don’t know how many shares will be included in the IPO.

It is also still unknown at this time what per share price range the ride-sharing service is looking for with an IPO.

What we do know is that the SEC will be reviewing the submission and that Lyft is planning for its IPO to take place once this is complete.

While the exact date is unknown, inside sources claim that Lyft is looking to launch its IPO in the first half of 2019.

It appears that the underwriters for the Lyft IPO will be JPMorgan Chase, Credit Suisse and Jefferies.

There are also some concerns that a weakening stock market will result in a lower price for the IPO.

However, there is still interest in these types of IPOs, with rival ride-sharing company Uber also planning for an IPO sometime next year.

The last valuation of Lyft set the company at $15 billion.

