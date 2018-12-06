Lyft IPO: 9 Things for Investors to Know

A Lyft IPO is in the works with the company filing a confidential submissions draft registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Here are are few things for investors to know about the Lyft IPO.
- Unfortunately, the biggest things to know about the Lyft IPO, at the moment, is that there isn’t much to know.
- Being that the submission to the SEC was confidential, we still don’t know how many shares will be included in the IPO.
- It is also still unknown at this time what per share price range the ride-sharing service is looking for with an IPO.
- What we do know is that the SEC will be reviewing the submission and that Lyft is planning for its IPO to take place once this is complete.
- While the exact date is unknown, inside sources claim that Lyft is looking to launch its IPO in the first half of 2019.
- It appears that the underwriters for the Lyft IPO will be JPMorgan Chase, Credit Suisse and Jefferies.
- There are also some concerns that a weakening stock market will result in a lower price for the IPO.
- However, there is still interest in these types of IPOs, with rival ride-sharing company Uber also planning for an IPO sometime next year.
- The last valuation of Lyft set the company at $15 billion.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.