Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS: NXTFF ) announced that the company is going to roll out some cannabis cafes that are slated to open in early 2019.

Source: Shutterstock

The Toronto, Canada-based company said that it will be launching NamasteCafe, which are from its line of H.E.A.L.-branded food products, signifying Healthy Eating and Living. The company partnered up with Montreal restauranteur Jonathan Dresner to make the concept of cannabis cafes a reality.

Dresner has helped to bring to life a number of upscale restaurant concepts, including Pigeon Espresso Bar and classy burger joint Notre-Boeuf-De-Grâce. It is unclear where exactly the Namaste Technologies cannabis cafe will open but the location of the first of them will be announced within the next 60 days and the first store is slated to open early next year.

The company said it plans on opening up to 20 franchise locations across Canada by the end of 2019, as well as three overseas locations, which include one in the UK, depending on local laws. “Our intention is to offer the general public a safe space to ask open questions about cannabis, its benefits, risks, and topics people may want to cover,” said Namaste CEO Sean Dollinger in the company’s press release.

The stores will also bring in industry leaders and cannabis experts in order to educate consumers about consumption, legalization and other matters.

NXTFF fell about 4.3% on Wednesday during regular trading hours