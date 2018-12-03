We will be observing a National Day of Mourning on Wednesday, December 5 in honor of the memory of late former President George H.W. Bush, who died during the weekend at the age of 94.

President Donald Trump had a news conference scheduled for this past Saturday, which he postponed out of respect for the former president and the Bush family. Additionally, the POTUS declared this coming Wednesday as a National Day of Mourning in which the federal government will be closed as we honor President Bush.

This means that all executive offices and agencies of the federal government will shutter their doors on Wednesday in remembrance of the 41st president of the U.S. There are some federal employees that may still have to report to work, possibly in national security agencies, defense agencies or other public sectors–this decision will be made by each individual department head.