The Nike Carhartt sneaker collection launches today and it shows that work wear and fashion can go together.

The Nike Carhartt collection combines the former’s shoes with materials from the latter. This results in a combination that looks surprisingly good, but is also made out of strong, durable materials.

That’s just my opinion, though. Now let’s see how Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to the Nike Carhartt sneaker collection.

“I wanna thank errbody for not copping the nike x carhartt collab. #camojunkie”

“You can keep the Concorde’s….I was more amped about the @Carhartt & @Nike collab…..Utility Force One’s look heavy.”

“Carhartt WIP Nike looks like it sold well. Still only feeling the 95 and AF1 though. Glad I didn’t wait thinking they’d go on sale though 😅”

“I’m tryna get my hands on that Nike High Supreme x carhartt collab.”

“Literally all I saw was people hating on the Nike x Carhartt collab and now every guy in the world is buying them.”

“I missed the Nike x Carhartt Air Max drop and I’m so pissed off.”