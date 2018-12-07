A Nissan recall 2018 is taking place because there are some potential issues with more than 100,000 of the company’s vehicles that could pose a security risk to its drivers and passengers.

Source: Nissan

The Japanese carmaker announced that it was recalling 150,000 of its vehicles that include 11 models in Japan as the inspections conducted for their brakes and steering may have not followed protocol to the tee. It is unclear if these inspections have led to actual issues with the vehicles’ brake and steering, or any injuries or accidents, but they are being recalled nonetheless.

Nissan Vice President Seiji Honda spoke with reporters on Friday, noting that a recall will be issued next week. Plus, the company will be taking active steps to prevent such an issue from happening in the future.

Meanwhile, former chairman Carlos Ghosn has been arrested as he is being suspected of financial misconduct and he is in detention. It is being alleged that Ghosn underreported his income, leading to his arrest on Nov. 19.

This also is not the first such recall that Nissan has faced as the company was previously accused of faulty testing, which led to more than 1.1 million vehicles sold in Japan to be recalled so they could be properly inspected. The dubious inspection did not affect any vehicles that were exported.