Pantone Color of the Year 2019: See the Winner

The Pantone Color of the Year 2019 has been revealed!

Source: Shutterstock

The Pantone Color of the Year 2019 winner is “PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral.” The color is a light shade of red that is almost close to a salmon appearance. It is meant to symbolize “warmth and nourishment to provide comfort and buoyancy in our continually shifting environment.”

Here’s what Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute Leatrice Eiseman has to say about the Pantine Color of the Year 2019.

“Color is an equalizing lens through which we experience our natural and digital realities and this is particularity true for Living Coral. With consumers craving human interaction and social connection, the humanizing and heartening qualities displayed by the convivial PANTONE Living Coral hit a responsive chord.”

With Living Coral winning out as the Pantone Color of the Year 2019, customers can expect to see it show up in various different parts of their lives. This includes “fashion, home furnishings, and industrial design, as well as product, packaging, and graphic design.”

The following are the The Pantone Color of the Year winners from the past few years.

2018 — The Color of the Year last year was Ultra Violet.

2017 — Greenery was the Color of the Year winner for this year.

2016 — This was a unique year with two colors, Rose Quartz and Serenity, representing genders.

2015 — Marsala took home Color of the Year with its strong and robust appearance.

You can learn more about the Pantone Color of the Year 2019, including what colors to match it with, at this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.