A Quora data breach was announced late on Monday by the question-based website, exposing the personal information of “approximately 100 million users,” according to the company.

The website wrote a statement that said it discovered the “unauthorized access to one of our systems by a malicious third party” this past Friday. Company CEO Adam D’Angelo wrote in the blog post that the company had contacted law enforcement authorities and the two were working in unison to investigate the matter further and take the necessary steps to reduce the chances of such an incident taking place in the future.

The Quora boss added that the company is working on alerting the website’s affected users as the exposed information includes names, email addresses and encrypted passwords. The breach was accessed by a malicious third party, which can also access the site’s users’ questions, answers and comments.

D’Angelo added that the users whose information was exposed will have to reset their passwords as a precaution. “We believe we’ve identified the root cause and taken steps to address the issue, although our investigation is ongoing and we’ll continue to make security improvements,” D’Angelo said.

Quora is the brainchild of some former Facebook employees, who created the company as a way of allowing users to ask questions in order to learn more about a certain topic or garner advice from other members.