A former Red Robin CEO was found dead from an apparent suicide over the weekend.

Michael James Snyder and his brother were the first owners of Red Robin franchises back in 1979 and they went on to open 14 of the chain’s restaurants in the West, including ones in Washington, Colorado and Idaho. In 2000, he merged his franchise company with its parent company and assumed the role of CEO and president up until 2005.

The former Red Robin CEO reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot Sunday at his residence in Yakima, according to a report released by local authorities. The police is not releasing any details regarding the death of the 68-year-old, other than confirmation that Snyder had shot himself, according to Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins.