The SoftBank IPO is going to be a reality in the near future and it is expected to make history.
Here are seven things that investors should know about it:
- The company is projected to raise 2.65 trillion for the initial public offering, amounting to roughly $23.4 billion.
- The move will mark the largest IPO Japan will have ever seen.
- The company’s stock was priced at 1,500 yen per share, which is approximately $13 per share.
- The SoftBank IPO will help the financial institution move further towards the world of global technology investing.
- The bank added that it will sell all extra shares, which will bring the total of cash raised through stock sales up to nearly $25 billion.
- The SoftBank IPO will allow the company to invest in startups and major companies, including Uber.
- The company’s demand surpassed the number of shares on offer.