Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > Softbank IPO: 7 Things for Investors to Know

Softbank IPO: 7 Things for Investors to Know

The company is projected to raise about $23.4 billion

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2zQMB5Y

The SoftBank IPO is going to be a reality in the near future and it is expected to make history.

Softbank IPO
Source: Shutterstock

Here are seven things that investors should know about it:

  • The company is projected to raise 2.65 trillion for the initial public offering, amounting to roughly $23.4 billion.
  • The move will mark the largest IPO Japan will have ever seen.
  • The company’s stock was priced at 1,500 yen per share, which is approximately $13 per share.
  • The SoftBank IPO will help the financial institution move further towards the world of global technology investing.
  • The bank added that it will sell all extra shares, which will bring the total of cash raised through stock sales up to nearly $25 billion.
  • The SoftBank IPO will allow the company to invest in startups and major companies, including Uber.
  • The company’s demand surpassed the number of shares on offer.
Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/12/softbank-ipo/.

©2018 InvestorPlace Media, LLC