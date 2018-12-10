TIME Person of the Year 2018: 10 Top Nominees

The TIME Person of the Year 2018 nominees are out.

The following are the TIME Person of the Year 2018 nominees that are on the magazine’s short list.

Donald Trump — The President of the United States got the title back in 2016 when he was voted into office and could take it again this year.

Robert Mueller — Mueller is leading a probe searching for collusion between President Trump and Russia.

Vladimir Putin — Putin is also possibly going to take the title for his connections to President Trump and the Muller probe.

Ryan Coogler — This is the screenwriter and director behind the Black Panther movie.

Christine Blasey Ford — Ford's accusations against then Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh caused a major stir this year.

Jamal Khashoggi — The Saudi Arabian journalist's murder caught the attention of governments this year due to the nature of the act and motives behind it.

Moon Jae-in — This is the new President of South Korea.

Meghan Markle — The American Actress married Prince Harry of England this year.

Separated Families — This isn't for a single person, but rather over the attention that images of separated families at the U.S. border gained.

March for Our Lives Activists — These are the activists from the Parkland school shooting.

You can head over to Today to learn more about the list of nominees for the TIME Person of the year 2018. The holder of the title will also be announced live on Today on Tuesday.

