Tumblr Ban on Adult Content to Start Mid-December

A new Tumblr ban will have the blogging website no longer allowing adult content on its platform.

Source: Shutterstock

The Tumblr ban was announced by the company during a recent blog post. According to the company, it will no longer allow content of an adult nature to show up on its platform starting on Dec. 17, 2018.

So what exactly counts as adult content. Let’s let Tumblr explain that.

“Don’t upload images, videos, or GIFs that show real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples —this includes content that is so photorealistic that it could be mistaken for featuring real-life humans (nice try, though). Certain types of artistic, educational, newsworthy, or political content featuring nudity are fine. Don’t upload any content, including images, videos, GIFs, or illustrations, that depicts sex acts.”

This new Tumblr ban is a major shift for the website. It already has a reputation as a home for many artists of adult content, as well as pornography. The company notes that there are still plenty of other sites that host adult content online and that it will “leave it to them.”

It’s possible that this recent Tumblr ban policy change has to do with recent trouble the platform has had with child pornography. The websites mobile app was removed from the iOS App Store in November over issues with child pornography. Tumblr may be looking to avoid any future issues like this with this larger ban on all adult content.

